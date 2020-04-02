Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz Have Died Due to Coronavirus: Kejriwal

In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, 108 have tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Two Evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz Have Died Due to Coronavirus: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to coronavirus on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, 108 have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital may rise in the coming days as the government has decide to test all those who were evacuated from the Markaz, Kejriwal said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 219 including four deaths, he said, adding that there are 208 active COVID-19 cases in hospitals and 202 of them are stable while the rest have been discharged.

The figure includes 51 people who had foreign travel history and 29 are their family members, the chief minister said.

The virus has not started spreading among the people in the national capital, he added.

A total of 2,943 people, including 1,810 from Markaz, have been quarantined by the government, he said, adding that 21,307 have been directed for self quarantine at their homes.

In view of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will give Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw, gramin-sewa and e-rickshaw drivers, Kejriwal said further.

