1-min read

Two Event Management Firm Staff Held in Mumbai for Showing Nude Pics to Teen on Pretext of Work

A Nehru Nagar police station official identified them as Sanjay Kumar Gupta (42) and Sachin Kadam (35), residents of Kalyan and Andheri respectively.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Two Event Management Firm Staff Held in Mumbai for Showing Nude Pics to Teen on Pretext of Work
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)

Mumbai: Two persons working in an event management firm were arrested for allegedly showing a 19-year-old girl nude photographs, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

A Nehru Nagar police station official identified them as Sanjay Kumar Gupta (42) and Sachin Kadam (35), residents of Kalyan and Andheri respectively.

"The victim is also an event management professional based in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. She was told by a friend to meet Gupta for help in expanding her business," he said.

Gupta called the victim to Kurla railway station on Friday where the two were joined by Kadam, he added.

"Gupta and Kadam showed her a nude photograph and indulged in obscene talk, asking her to take part in a nude event. The victim called her parents who arrived there, beat up the two accused and handed them over to the police," the official said.

Gupta and Kadam have been charged under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, Nehru Nagar senior inspector Vilas Shinde said.

whatsapp

