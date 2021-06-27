2 Injured as Twin 'Low Intensity' Blasts Rock Jammu Airport, One LeT Terrorist Arrested With IED

Two people were injured as two ‘low intensity’ explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

While the nature of the blast is being ascertained, two suspects, including one hardcore LeT terrorist, have been arrested for their alleged role in the explosion. A 4.7 kg IED has also been recovered.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometers.

Sources said prima facie it looks like drones were used to drop IED in which two barracks were damaged.

Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Teams of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts have reached the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast. A high-level meeting is underway. The investigation is on and further details are awaited.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar early this month detected and later defused a suspected improvised explosive device. A suspicious IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora, an official had said.

He said a bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.

