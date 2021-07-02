2 MP Teachers Use Fake Marksheets to Get Jobs, Asked to Pay Back Salaries Earned Over Years

In a recent investigation in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, two teachers were found guilty of continuing their job with fake D.Ed certificates in government schools. The two teachers have been suspended for submitting fake marksheets for their employment. According to the rules, they have been asked to repay authorities the salaries they received over the years, and they could soon be put behind bars.

The inquiry was carried out on the orders of collector Manish Singh. Action is being taken against Chintaman Dethaliya, primary school teacher in Patwa Khedi village of Sanwer town, and Gokul Solanki, also a primary teacher in Dhoddbadd village of Mhow town.

The district education officer said they had received a complaint that Chintaman was teaching at the government primary school on a fake marksheet. The officer informed that after the audit was carried out, the complaint was found to be true. In order to relieve Chintaman from his services, the case was then transferred to the chief executive officer, district panchayat, Indore.

The CEO expelled Chintaman under the provisions of Section 10 (9) of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966. The head of higher secondary education in Sanwer has been instructed to ensure strict police action against the fake teacher and also extract the remittances paid to him during his tenure.

Similarly, a complaint was also received against Gokul who has been suspended under the same rules and will have to repay the amount he received for working as a teacher at the government primary school, Dhoddbadd, Mhow.

Many such cases of fake teachers have emerged from nearby states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The authorities in Azamgarh district had recently suspended 50 teachers for working at different government schools through fake documents.

