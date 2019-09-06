Two Farmers Fall Asleep on Railway Track, Run Over by Train in Amethi
Ajay Shankar Shukla and Rajaram Passi, residents of Angoori village, had gone to water their fields near Ashrafpur in the morning. They fell asleep on the railway line adjacent to their fields and were run over by a train.
Image for representation only.
Amethi: Two farmers sleeping on a railway track here were killed on Friday after they were run over by a train, police said.
The incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi route in Ashrafpur village's Shivratanganj area here, they said.
Ajay Shankar Shukla (38) and Rajaram Passi (38), residents of Angoori village, had gone to water their fields near Ashrafpur in the morning. They fell asleep on the railway line adjacent to their fields and were run over by a train, Station House Officer, Shivratanganj, Bharat Upadhyay, said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.
