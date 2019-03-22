Two Feared Dead after Fire Breaks Out in Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express

Two persons are feared dead after a massive fire broke out in the engine of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express around 11 am on Friday morning near Chathaat in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.As soon as the driver detected the smoke from the engine, he pulled the emergency brakes and stopped the train near Chathaat station in Phansidewa block of Darjeeling under Siliguri sub-division.The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express is a weekly superfast train that connects Chandigarh in the north to Dibrugarh in upper Assam.Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.According to unconfirmed sources, two persons died after they jumped off the train in an attempt to save their lives. A few other passengers have suffered minor injuries.A few passengers were taken to New Jalpaiguri station while others have been taken to Chathaat station.The cause of fire is likely to be due to short circuit. North Bengal Development Minister is expected to reach the spot to assess the situation.