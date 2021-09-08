Two Firms Invest Rs 215 crore For Ammunition Units in UP’s Defence Corridor

The upcoming Defence Corridor in UP will not only host big companies manufacturing drones and missiles, but also firms that make cartridges for arms used by the security forces such as assault and sniper rifles and CQB carbines, frames for polymer frame pistols and safety equipment.

Two companies Delta Combat Systems Limited (Delta) and Werywin Defence Private Limited are investing Rs 215 crore in the Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor to set up their units for manufacturing smaller arms.

The Delta Combat Systems Limited has been allotted 15 hectares to set up its plant at the cost of Rs 150 crore. It will make cartridges for assault, sniper and INSAS rifles as well as CQB carbines and other weapons being used by the armed forces. The CQB carbines are very effective as they can hit a target within the range of 200 metres whereas INSAS rifle, which is made on the lines of AK-47, was extensively used during the Kargil war.

The Yogi Government has also allotted land to companies for making Brahmos missiles and drones in Lucknow and Aligarh nodes of the Defence Corridor respectively and the construction is expected to start soon.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of a Defence Corridor in UP during the Investors’ Summit in January 2018. Subsequently, the UP Government decided to establish the corridor covering Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh districts.

It was followed by signing of MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore with domestic and foreign companies manufacturing defence products during the Defence Expo held in Lucknow in February, 2020.

According to officials, 29 companies had submitted their proposals to the Government for setting up their factories in the Aligarh node of which 19 reputed firms have been allotted 55.40 hectares of land by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The companies will be establishing their plants at the cost of Rs 1245.75 crore.

Similarly, 11, 6 and 8 companies had submitted their proposals for setting up their factories in Lucknow, Jhansi and Kanpur nodes.

The most prominent companies setting up their factories in the Aligarh node of the corridor are Allen & Alvan Pvt Ltd and Encore Research LLP, which will be making the most sophisticated drones. The companies are investing Rs 550 crore to set up their plants.

According to UPEIDA officials, the corridor will not only give UP a new identity, but also lead the country towards self-reliance in defence equipment production, which was unimaginable only four and a half years ago before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over. The Defence Corridor will also see many international firms set up their plants for manufacturing advanced weapons.

