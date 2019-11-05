Take the pledge to vote

Two FIRs Filed Against Lawyers for Clashes at Saket Court Complex

In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman riding a bike.

PTI

November 5, 2019
New Delhi: A policeman and a civilian filed two FIRs on Tuesday, alleging they were assaulted by lawyers at the Saket Court Complex in South Delhi, an official said.

The FIRs were filed at Saket police station in connection with the assaults on Monday.

An on-duty policeman was thrashed by advocates outside the Saket Court Complex. In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman riding a bike. One of the lawyers also slapped him. When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet.

The civilian alleged he was beaten up by lawyers at the court complex.

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been protesting outside their headquarters at ITO in an unprecedented move, demanding action against lawyers involved in the attack outside the Saket Court Complex.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday, when a clash over a parking dispute injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates.

