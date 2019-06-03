Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Flee After Dumping Bag Containing Hand Grenades at Punjab Checkpost 3 Days Before Op Blue Star Anniversary

According to preliminary investigation, the KLF is planning to create disturbance here ahead of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Two Flee After Dumping Bag Containing Hand Grenades at Punjab Checkpost 3 Days Before Op Blue Star Anniversary
A representative picture of a grenade.
Amritsar: The Punjab Police is on the lookout for two men who fled after throwing a bag containing two hand grenades when they were asked to stop at a check post near an Indo-Pak border village, an officer said Monday.

The incident took place near Ajnala village here on Sunday, the police said.

Two motorcycle-borne men were signalled to stop at the check post on Sunday. They fled after throwing their bag containing hand grenades when policemen at the check post tried to nab them, senior superintendent of police, Amritsar (rural), Vikarmjit Singh Duggal, said.

He said the recovery of hand grenades, along with a mobile phone, pointed to the role of a militant outfit, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

According to preliminary investigation, the KLF is planning to create disturbance here ahead of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6, Duggal said.

"Harpreet Singh alias Happy PhD (who is believed to be based in Pakistan) of KLF is instigating unemployed youth in Punjab through social media to create disturbance," he said.
Meanwhile, police carried out a flag march in the several parts of the city in view of anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
