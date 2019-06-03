English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Flee After Dumping Bag Containing Hand Grenades at Punjab Checkpost 3 Days Before Op Blue Star Anniversary
According to preliminary investigation, the KLF is planning to create disturbance here ahead of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.
A representative picture of a grenade.
Loading...
Amritsar: The Punjab Police is on the lookout for two men who fled after throwing a bag containing two hand grenades when they were asked to stop at a check post near an Indo-Pak border village, an officer said Monday.
The incident took place near Ajnala village here on Sunday, the police said.
Two motorcycle-borne men were signalled to stop at the check post on Sunday. They fled after throwing their bag containing hand grenades when policemen at the check post tried to nab them, senior superintendent of police, Amritsar (rural), Vikarmjit Singh Duggal, said.
He said the recovery of hand grenades, along with a mobile phone, pointed to the role of a militant outfit, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).
According to preliminary investigation, the KLF is planning to create disturbance here ahead of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6, Duggal said.
"Harpreet Singh alias Happy PhD (who is believed to be based in Pakistan) of KLF is instigating unemployed youth in Punjab through social media to create disturbance," he said.
Meanwhile, police carried out a flag march in the several parts of the city in view of anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
The incident took place near Ajnala village here on Sunday, the police said.
Two motorcycle-borne men were signalled to stop at the check post on Sunday. They fled after throwing their bag containing hand grenades when policemen at the check post tried to nab them, senior superintendent of police, Amritsar (rural), Vikarmjit Singh Duggal, said.
He said the recovery of hand grenades, along with a mobile phone, pointed to the role of a militant outfit, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).
According to preliminary investigation, the KLF is planning to create disturbance here ahead of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6, Duggal said.
"Harpreet Singh alias Happy PhD (who is believed to be based in Pakistan) of KLF is instigating unemployed youth in Punjab through social media to create disturbance," he said.
Meanwhile, police carried out a flag march in the several parts of the city in view of anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How the Champagne Industry is Using Technology to Take on Counterfeit Bottles
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results