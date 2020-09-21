Two for Joy: Two Newborn Babies Defeat Covid-19 in Sikkim Hospital, Discharged

A newborn boy tested negative for coronavirus on Monday in a hospital in Sikkim a week after he was admitted for the infection.

Admitted at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital, the infant had tested positive for the infection after his birth on September 12. The infant's mother was admitted after she was referred to the hospital following her positive report on September 10.

“The newborn boy testing negative today is an achievement for our team of doctors, paramedics, nurses and the staff who have been putting their best effort in COVID cure. It is a proud moment for STNM and also for Sikkim”, says Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia, Sikkim Health Director-General.

Earlier, on September 16 a two-day-old girl was discharged from the hospital after she tested negative on September 10 and 15. The 32-year-old mother had tested positive on September 10 in the RT-PCR test.

“There have been 29 COVID deaths in the state. Out of this, 24 had co-morbidity while only five fatalities were sans any morbidity, " says Dr Bhutia, adding that he hopes the mortality rate comes down soon.

Sikkim has reported 2,391 Covid-19 cases, including 469 active cases and 1,894 discharged cases. The state's death toll stands at 29.