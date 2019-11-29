Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Former J&K MLAs, Detained Since August 5, Admitted to Hospital After Health Complications

Besides Sagar, former Ganderbal MLA Ishfaq Ahmed was shifted to the SKIMS at Soura, a specialised hospital in the Kashmir valley, on Thursday night.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Former J&K MLAs, Detained Since August 5, Admitted to Hospital After Health Complications
Representative image.

Srinagar: Two former MLAs, including National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, were shifted to a hospital after their health condition worsened at the MLA hostel here, officials said on Friday.

Besides Sagar, former Ganderbal MLA Ishfaq Ahmed was shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at Soura, a specialised hospital in the Kashmir valley, on Thursday night.

The officials, quoting doctors, said their condition was improving.

The two former lawmakers were under detention since August 5 when the government had abrogated Article 370 provisions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram