Two Found Dead Inside Room After Pest Control Fumigation
'The post-mortem report has ruled out any possibility of foul play. It indicates that the they died of suffocation,' the police officer said.
Image used for representation.
Pune: Two men working in the canteen of a city-based college were found dead on Wednesday inside their room, which had been fumigated for pest control, police said on Thursday.
According to police, their room had been fumigated on Sunday and the duo had gone to their friend's place to stay for two days. They returned to their room on Tuesday night to sleep, but were found dead the next day.
Police suspect that they died of suffocation due to inhalation of poisonous fumes.
The victims were identified as Ajay Beldar (20) from Jalgaon and Ananta Khedkar (20) from Buldhana, they said.
"Both of them were working in the canteen of the college located in Dhankawadi area of the city. The canteen manager had provided them a room on the campus to stay," a senior police officer from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said.
"Their room was fumigated for pest control on Sunday, following which Ajay and Ananta went to their friend's place to stay. They returned on Tuesday and after working in the canteen for the day, they retired to their room to sleep at night. We suspect that they suffocated to death while they were asleep," he said.
On Wednesday morning, when both of them did not turn up at the canteen for work, their manager went to their room. When he did not get any response despite repeatedly knocking at the door, he entered the room by breaking the window glass at the back of the room.
The canteen manager then found both of them lying motionless in the room. He, with the help of other people, took them to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.
Police have registered a case of accidental death.
"The post-mortem report has ruled out any possibility of foul play. It indicates that the they died of suffocation," the police officer said.
"We are now recording the statements of the canteen manager and also the persons who carried out the pest control treatment in the room. Based on these statements, further action will be taken," he said.
