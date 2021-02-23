Two Fresh COVID Cases In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Total Count 25,484

Noida (UP), Feb 22: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district’s infection tally to 25,484, official data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The active cases in the district came down to 55 from 58 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Five patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,338, the fifth highest in the state. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.42 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,366 from 2,370 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,91,787 and the death toll reached 8,716 on Monday, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor