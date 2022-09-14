CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Two Friends Die by Suicide in 1-hour Span in Pune
1-MIN READ

Two Friends Die by Suicide in 1-hour Span in Pune

PTI

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 14:37 IST

Pune

No suicide note was found and the reasons behind their extreme step were not yet known, police said.(Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

No suicide note was found and the reasons behind their extreme step were not yet known, police said.(Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

While one of the women hanged herself, her childhood friend jumped to death from her building's terrace while the former's body was being taken for post-mortem

Two 19-year-old women, both childhood friends and living in the same building in Pune, allegedly committed suicide within a span of an hour, police said on Wednesday. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar town here in Maharashtra, they said.

One of the women allegedly hanged herself in the bedroom of her residence at around 6.30 pm, police inspector Arvind Gokule said.

“While the body was being sent for post-mortem in an ambulance, the deceased’s childhood friend jumped to death from the terrace of the four-storey building around 7.30 pm,” he said.

One of them was a commerce student and the other was pursuing an animation course, police said.

No suicide note was found and the reasons behind their extreme step were not yet known, they said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 14, 2022, 14:37 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 14:37 IST