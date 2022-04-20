Two Friends End their Life Over Missing Smartphone Dispute in Telangana

A smartphone dispute between two close friends caused their death in the Kamareddy District of Telangana. Neeradi Mahesh and Rachakonda Sailu of Byrapur village of Birkur Madal are close friends since their childhood.

On April 12, they participated in Srirama Navami celebrations. Mahesh participated in a wrestling competition and he won the prize money. Later, both drank alcohol and returned home in the night.

The next day morning Sailu could not find his cellphone and he thought Mahesh was stolen it. Sailu asked Mahesh to return his cellphone. Mahesh was upset and died by suicide having pesticides since Sailu was not returned his cellphone.

He was rushed to a hospital and died the next day while receiving treatment. The deceased Mahesh has a wife and a two-year-old son.

Relatives and villagers blamed Sailu for Mahesh’s death. They protested in front of his house. Local politicians intervened in the matter and settled the matter for Rs 1 lakh compensation to Mahesh’s family.

Sailu was unable to pay the money and asked for some time to pay. He went to his in-law’s house in Brahmanapally, Edapally Mandal of Nizamabad district.

He also died by hanging himself at a tree at the ARP camp on Sunday. Sailu made a selfie video before his death. He explained his condition and the situation leading to his death.

He said that he could not pay Rs 1 lakh even after agreeing in front of village elders and the video goes viral on social media.

Sailu also has a wife and two daughters of six and eight years of age.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

