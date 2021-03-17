Two Get Life Term for Raping College Student, Putting Video on Internet in Greater Noida

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for raping a college student after abducting her at gunpoint, recording the act and posting the video online. The District and Sessions Court also slapped a combined penalty of Rs 80,000 on the two over the crime that took place in Greater Noida six years ago, according to the order issued Special Judge Ved Prakash Verma on Tuesday.

A third accused in the case, who was allegedly driving the SUV in which the student was abducted from near her village, has been absolved of the charges for lack of evidence, Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Dharmendra Jaintsaid. "Two main accused, who belonged to the student's village, have been convicted. We will be appealing the case against the third accused again," Jaint said.

According to counsel, the student was abducted at gunpoint by the trio in an SUV in August 2015 after which she was taken to an isolated spot in a jungle where two of the men forced themselves on her and filmed the episode. Later, they had released her after threatening her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the lawyer said.

A few days after the incident, the accused had met her again and asked her to courier a gun to their acquaintance, failing which they threatened her of putting the video on the internet. However, she denied their instructions but after a few days the video was found on social media by her sister, leading her to narrate the episode to her family, which then reported the matter to the local police.