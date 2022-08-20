CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Two Girls Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Pune
1-MIN READ

Two Girls Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Pune

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 14:47 IST

Pune, India

Representational image: Shutterstock

Representational image: Shutterstock

The minors were crushed to death when the speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on

Two minor sisters were crushed to death after a speeding container truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday, police said.

The girls, Chhakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and her sister Rajashri (10), were on their way to school with their uncle, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler in Loni Kalbhor area around 7 am, senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi said.

The girls and their uncle fell off the motorcycle. But the truck driver couldn’t control the vehicle after hitting them and the children were crushed to death, he said.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 20, 2022, 14:47 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 14:47 IST