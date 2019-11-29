Take the pledge to vote

Two Girls Gang-raped in South Kolkata, 2 Minor Boys Arrested as Police Search For Third Accused

While two of the three accused have been arrested following a complaint lodged by the girls with Kalighat police station, a search was on for the third teenager.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Kolkata: Two minor girls, who beg outside the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, were allegedly abducted and gang-raped on the banks of Adi Ganga by three teenage boys, a senior police officer said on Friday.

While two of the three accused have been arrested following a complaint lodged by the girls with Kalighat police station, a search was on for the third teenager, he said. The accused have been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the officer, the girls, who begged for alms in front of the Kalighat temple, were abducted by the trio on Thursday afternoon. "The three boys then took the girls to the banks of Adi Ganga (the nearly 75-km-long original channel of river Ganga) near Machandi Ashram and gang-raped them," he said.

The medical examination of the two girls had been conducted and reports were awaited, he said. "We are talking to the girls and grilling the two boys to find out more details about the incident and the

whereabouts of the third accused. A team of forensic experts are trying collecting evidence from the scene of crime," the senior police officer added.

