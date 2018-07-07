English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Girls Hospitalised After Eating Mid-Day Meal
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two girls were hospitalised here on Saturday after eating the mid-day meal served in their school, police said.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the MCD school and terminated the contract of the supplier.
"A complaint was received about a lizard in the mid-day meal served at a school. I visited the school and spoke to the students. Two of them were hospitalised and are fine now," Sisodia tweeted.
"We will not tolerate this kind of carelessness in the mid-day meal. An FIR is being filed against the supplier and the contract has been terminated with immediate effect. Until any other arrangement is being done, a nearby supplier will supply food in 61 schools being served by the suspended supplier," he said.
The police official said the two girls are under observation while the rest of the kids who were served with the same meal haven't shown any such symptoms and are completely fine. He added there will be an enquiry into the incident after getting a statement from the doctors.
