Two Girls Raped by Step Dad for Years in Sonepat

Two Sonepat girls have accused their step father of holding them captive and raping them for years.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:June 14, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: Two Sonepat girls have accused their step father of holding them captive and raping them for years.

The sisters say that their biological father died when they were very young after which their mother married the accused, Mahender Lal of Sonepat. But their mother also died sometime after the marriage. This is when the accused allegedly started raping them.

The accused allegedly drugged them with sleeping pills before raping them. He also forbade them from talking to anyone.

The sisters fled their home and approached their maternal uncle for help after which the case was reported to the police. The police have registered a case. The accused has not been arrested yet.​

| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
