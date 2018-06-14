English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Girls Raped by Step Dad for Years in Sonepat
Two Sonepat girls have accused their step father of holding them captive and raping them for years.
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: Two Sonepat girls have accused their step father of holding them captive and raping them for years.
The sisters say that their biological father died when they were very young after which their mother married the accused, Mahender Lal of Sonepat. But their mother also died sometime after the marriage. This is when the accused allegedly started raping them.
The accused allegedly drugged them with sleeping pills before raping them. He also forbade them from talking to anyone.
The sisters fled their home and approached their maternal uncle for help after which the case was reported to the police. The police have registered a case. The accused has not been arrested yet.
Also Watch
The sisters say that their biological father died when they were very young after which their mother married the accused, Mahender Lal of Sonepat. But their mother also died sometime after the marriage. This is when the accused allegedly started raping them.
The accused allegedly drugged them with sleeping pills before raping them. He also forbade them from talking to anyone.
The sisters fled their home and approached their maternal uncle for help after which the case was reported to the police. The police have registered a case. The accused has not been arrested yet.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics