Two Girls Raped by Their Cousin in UP's Chitrakoot; Accused on the Run

The girls, aged seven and eight, were playing outside their house on Wednesday afternoon when their cousin allegedly took them to a secluded spot and raped them in a village under the Rajapur police station.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Two Girls Raped by Their Cousin in UP's Chitrakoot; Accused on the Run
Two girls were allegedly raped by their cousin at a village in neighbouring Chitrakoot district, police said on Thursday.

The girls, aged seven and eight, were playing outside their house on Wednesday afternoon when their 32-year-old cousin allegedly took them to a secluded spot and raped them in a village under the Rajapur police station, SHO Gulab Chandra Tripathi said.

On hearing cries of the girls, locals rushed to the spot but by then the accused had escaped, said Tripathi, adding a case has been registered on the complaint of the victims' family.

Raids are being conducted to nab the accused and the girls have been sent for a medical examination, he added.

