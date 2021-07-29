Two girls Raped on Pretext of Marriage in Haryana’s Hisar

Two separate incidents of rape have been reported in the Hisar district of Haryana. In both the cases two girls were raped on the pretext of marriage. While the complainant in the first case is a student of class 12, the second girl is in the first year of her graduation. The accused in both cases were known to the victims. The accused have also threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident. The police have registered two separate cases, however, the accused are still at large.

A minor from a village in Hisar complained to the police that she became acquainted with the accused about two and a half months ago after she started talking to him over phone. The accused also took her to his home many times. One day, two of the friends of the accused took her to Hisar city after she agreed to go with them. Later, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her on the pretext of marriage and also recorded the incident.

The victim alleged that the accused made a fake Aadhaar card for her to show at the hotel as identity proof. When she objected to this, the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed this to others.

In her complaint the girl also alleged that the accused took her to different places on three different days in June and raped her after blackmailing her to leak the video of the rape recorded at the hotel.

In another case, the 23-year-old girl in her police complaint said that she studies in BA first year. In college, she developed a friendship with the accused. On July 9, the accused took her to his house in Sector 14 of Hisar city to celebrate his birthday. He raped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant told the police that the accused also extorted about Rs 10 lakh from her for his personal use.

