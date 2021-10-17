Two Go Missing, Four Injured as Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Two persons went missing and four others were seriously injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Badrinath national highway near Chamoli when the vehicle went out of control and fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, the district disaster management office here said.

A search operation has been launched to find the missing persons, while the injured have been rushed to the district hospital, it said.

