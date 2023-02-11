With bare minimum details on two gold-plated teeth to posing as LIC agents, Mumbai Police went to great lengths to nab Pravin Ashubha Jadega, the accused in a duping case, who was missing for the last 15 years. He was arrested from Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday.

The 38-year-old used to work as a salesman in a clothing store and had duped a shop owner of ₹ 40,000 in 2007. He had changed his identity and shifted to Kutch to avoid being caught.

“He has been identified as Pravin Ashubha Jadeja aka Pravin Singh aka Pradeep Singh Ashubha Jadeja," a police official told news agency ANI. “The accused was charged with cheating and misleading the police. Although after a few days of arrest, the accused got bail from the court," he further added.

Jadeja was declared a fugitive by the court after he absconded from Mumbai and didn’t appear for a hearing again.

Pravin was once asked to collect ₹ 40,000 from another merchant back in 2007. Instead of giving the money to his owner, he misled the police and the owner by telling them that someone has stolen his bag full of money from the toilet. After the investigation, it was revealed that Pravin kept the money with himself and misled the police.

Mumbai Police only had two details about the accused - his full name and that he had two gold implants in his mouth. Through Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Mumbai Police first narrowed down on all residents having similar names.

Later, as they matched the ages of all residents, they traced one Pradeep Singh Jadeja, a vegetable wholesaler in Shaabrai village, who matched the description of the wanted accused and had two gold implants, a Hindustan Times report said.

According to Mumbai Police, the search investigation was resumed by the police a few days ago during which they interrogated the former associates of the accused and came to know that Pravin is hiding in Sabhrai village of Mandvi Taluka in Kachchh District of Gujarat.

The police secured the accused person’s mobile number and contacted him acting as LIC agents. Pravin was called to Mumbai saying his policy had matured and his signature was needed to process the payment. When he came to sign the documents, police arrested him upon confirming his identity.

Read all the Latest India News here