Two Govt Officials, Another Person Kidnapped by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two government officials and an employee of a road contractor were kidnapped by naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, the police said on Saturday.

The three were reportedly abducted around 4 pm on Friday from Potali village, where construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is underway, a senior police official said.

The abducted persons were identified as Sub Engineer (PMGSY) Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of the construction contractor. All three were associated with the road construction work.

Police and paramilitary teams rushed to the spot and a combing operation is on, but there is no word as yet about the abducted persons' whereabouts, he said.

