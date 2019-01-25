LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Two Grenade Attacks Rock Kashmir Ahead of Republic Day

There were two incidents of hurling of grenade by the militants in south Kashmir, they said. The strike took place in Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Srinagar: Militants Friday carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day, police said.

There were two incidents of hurling of grenade by the militants in south Kashmir, they said. The strike took place in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, police said.

A loud bang was heard in the Civil Lines area of the city as well, but the police have ruled out a militant attack.

No casualty has been reported, they added.


