English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Groups Clash in Karnataka After Bus Carrying BJP Workers Attacked with Stones
BJP workers later went to the Konaje police station and demanded the arrest of culprits.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Mangaluru: Two groups clashed in Kuttar near Mangaluru on Saturday night after stones were allegedly thrown at a bus carrying BJP workers returning from a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.
Police sources said the stone throwing incident happened at Madani Nagar at around 8 pm, after which there was an altercation between two groups of people.
The women in the bus were allegedly attacked by a group. Those injured in the clash have been hospitalised, they said.
Meanwhile, BJP workers went to the Konaje police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits. City police Commissioner Sandeep Patil and other top officials visited the spot and the situation was brought under control.
Police sources said the stone throwing incident happened at Madani Nagar at around 8 pm, after which there was an altercation between two groups of people.
The women in the bus were allegedly attacked by a group. Those injured in the clash have been hospitalised, they said.
Meanwhile, BJP workers went to the Konaje police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits. City police Commissioner Sandeep Patil and other top officials visited the spot and the situation was brought under control.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results