Two Groups Clash in Karnataka After Bus Carrying BJP Workers Attacked with Stones

BJP workers later went to the Konaje police station and demanded the arrest of culprits.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Two Groups Clash in Karnataka After Bus Carrying BJP Workers Attacked with Stones
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Mangaluru: Two groups clashed in Kuttar near Mangaluru on Saturday night after stones were allegedly thrown at a bus carrying BJP workers returning from a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

Police sources said the stone throwing incident happened at Madani Nagar at around 8 pm, after which there was an altercation between two groups of people.

The women in the bus were allegedly attacked by a group. Those injured in the clash have been hospitalised, they said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers went to the Konaje police station and demanded the arrest of the culprits. City police Commissioner Sandeep Patil and other top officials visited the spot and the situation was brought under control.

