Two Groups Clash Over Minor Accident in Mangaluru; Security Tightened

Tension prevailed at Ganeshpura-Kaikamba under Surathkal police station limits here after a clash between two groups over a minor accident.

A complaint and counter-complaint have been filed in this connection, police said on Thursday.

Sources said the clash broke out over the issue of a car brushing past a bike on Wednesday night. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The car which brushed past the bike belonged to Adil, the brother of Fazil, who was killed by assailants at Surathkal in July last. The bike rider Nagesh lost control and fell on the road, which resulted in an altercation between people of two communities who gathered at the spot.

Police dispersed the crowd and averted further trouble. Bike rider Nagesh and Adil’s uncle Umar Farooq have been hospitalised. Both sides have filed complaints with the police.

Security has been enhanced in the area as the issue threatened to take a communal turn.

