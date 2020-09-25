Two Guns Of Forest Personnel Stolen In Assam

Tezpur (Assam), Sep 24: Two guns of forest personnel were stolen from a camp in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, police said on Thursday. Sonitpur district SP Mugdhjyoti Dev Mahanta said two forest personnel went out of the camp early this morning, leaving their rifles there and found their guns missing when they returned to the camp.

North Assam wildlife divisional forest officer Pankaj Drama said an investigation has been initiated. Police detained the two – a forest guard and a home guard – for interrogation, the SP added.

