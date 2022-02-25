Two Haryana Girls Stranded in Ukraine's Odessa, Request Indian Govt to Rescue Them

Two girl students from Haryana’s Fatehabad are currently stranded in Ukraine even as Russia goes ahead with its invasion. Supriya and Nisha are stranded in Ukraine’s Odessa city. They are students at the Odessa National Medical University. In a video, they said that they fear for their lives and security. They also appealed to the Indian government and authorities to rescue them.

“We are stuck here because of the war and the situation is bad. There have been many deadly attacks in Odessa and people are frightened by the sound of explosions,” Supriya, a student of Odessa National Medical University said. Nisha said, “We fear for our safety.”

Supriya hails from Bhuthankalan village and Nisha is a resident of Mochi Chaubara village in Fatehabad, Haryana.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine is the biggest attack by any country on another since world war 2. Multiple explosions were reportedly heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday. Ukraine had on Thursday closed its airspace to civilian flights.

Supriya and Nisha said that they were asked by their university officials to come to Odesa city of Ukraine as the university decided to hold physical classes.

“But now the university has said that classes will be held in online mode. They have asked us to take care of ourselves. We are stuck here, and there are about 1000 Indian students in this city. We all are locked in our rooms due to fear of bombings,” Supriya said.

She pleaded with Indian government agencies to rescue them from Ukraine.

“We are being asked to be alert as there are explosions in the nearby area. We are hearing the sound of helicopters and aircraft continuously,” Supriya added.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Partha Satpathy, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine said, “We are working on evacuating Indian students. 1,000 students are leaving for Romania today.”

