Two Held After Gunfight With Police In Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Delhi Police nabbed two wanted criminals after an exchange of fire near Devla crossing on Thursday night, an official said. Police said the gunfight took place near Devla crossing bus stop in Ambedkar Nagar.

During the exchange of fire, Karamvir (30), carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and involved in multiple murders, got injured after two bullets hit him on both legs and the other accused, Vikas (21), received a gunshot injury on the leg, a senior police officer said. Both of them were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

A total of 11 rounds were fired in the encounter — six by police and 5 rounds were fired by accused. Two sophisticated pistols and a car were recovered from the possession of the duo, the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor