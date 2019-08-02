Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Held After Gunfights With Police in Noida, Greater Noida; 6th Encounter in 5 Days

A total of seven alleged criminals, including two contract killers, were held after six encounters with police officials in the last five days in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Image for representation.
Noida: Two alleged criminals were arrested after separate gunfights with policemen in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, officials said.

A total of seven alleged criminals, including two contract killers, were held after six encounters with police officials in the last five days in Gautam Buddh Nagar, they said.

Harendra Pal, a native of Ghaziabad, was held around 1.45 am near Ganda Naala in Sector 15 by Sector 20 police team after a round of cross-firing, Noida Vineet Jaiswal said.

"He was wanted for a loot case of July 28 and also had cases of loot, attempted murder at various police stations in the district. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest," he said.

"The accused had tried to flee on his motorcycle and opened fire on the police team which had stopped him for questioning. He got injured in retaliatory fire and has been hospitalised," Jaiswal said.

In Dadri area, police arrested Aakash Prasad, who had fled from the Surajpur court on Thursday, the officials said.

"Aakash had 17 cases of robbery, attempt to murder against him and was being produced in the court on Thursday but somehow fled from the police custody. Searches were underway and early this morning, the Dadri police got a tip off about his presence," Greater Noida SP Ranvijay Singh said.

Two firearms, along with ammunition, were seized from the accused's possession, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Two sharpshooters of the Billu Dujana gang were arrested on Thursday following a gunfight with police in Phase 2 area of Noida, while on Wednesday, a man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and wanted in half a dozen cases of robbery and murder was nabbed after an encounter in the same region, officials said.

A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and wanted in nearly a dozen cases of robbery and illicit liquor trade was held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

On Monday also, the Noida Police had nabbed the mastermind of the sensational robbery at the corporate office of Mahagun Group after a gunfight. Sachin Thakur, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, was held from Phase 2 police station area after he got hit on his leg with a bullet, the official said.

