Two Held by Rajasthan Police's Intelligence Unit for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan

The intelligence unit of Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two men working at army establishments for allegedly spying for Pakistan, a senior official said.

The two suspects were allegedly sharing classified information about Indian Army to Pakistan's intelligence agency through social media, the official said.

Chimanlal Nayak, who works on contract in Mahajan field firing range in Bikaner, and Vikas Tilotia, a tradesman in field ammunition depot in Ganganagar, were brought to Jaipur and interrogated at the Central Interrogation Centre.

Tilotia, a resident of Jhunjhunu, and some of his relatives had received money in their bank accounts in exchange of the classified information shared with Pakistan's intelligence agency, saidG, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra.

He said one of Tilotia's relative is also being interrogated.

Both the suspects used mobile phones to pass on classified and strategic information related with the Army's activities to Pakistan, Mishra said.

Primary information about the suspects was provided to the state intelligence by the military intelligence from Lucknow and they were nabbed in a joint operation, he said.

The two suspects, arrested under the Official Secrets Act, are being interrogated by intelligence agencies, Mishra said.