Two Held for Blackmailing, Gang-raping 25-year-old Woman in Mumbai

According to an official, accused Amjad Khan befriended the woman and convinced her to send a nude photograph, following which he and accomplice Noor Nazir Sheikh, started blackmailing her to enter into a physical relationship.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Two Held for Blackmailing, Gang-raping 25-year-old Woman in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two men were arrested in Govandi in Mumbai for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a 25-year-old woman, police said on Tuesday.

According to an official, accused Amjad Ali Khan (30) befriended the woman some time ago and convinced her to send a nude photograph, following which he, and accomplice Noor Nazir Sheikh (43), started blackmailing her to enter into a physical relationship.

"They threatened to release the photograph on social media. The woman was called to a room on Friday where the two accused raped her. She confided in her parents on Monday after which a police complaint was registered," the official said.

Khan and Sheikh were held from Govandi and remanded in police custody till September 11, Senior Inspector Siddheshwar Gove of Trombay police station said.

He said the two have been charged under sections 376D (woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

