Two Held for Impersonating, Forging Documents Prepared at MoS for Railways Office

The RPF of Central Railways has arrested two persons for impersonating and forging of documents purportedly prepared at the office of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in order to get the "emergency quota" of train tickets, the national transporter said on Tuesday."A joint enquiry was conducted by the officers of Commercial Wing, Railway Protection Force and vigilance department and a detailed report was prepared after receiving information from the office of Minister of State for Railways that forged documents purportedly prepared at the office of the minister requesting for release of emergency quota in favour of passengers of various trains under six PNRs," a statement of the Indian Railways said.The Indian Railways said on further scrutiny by the inquiry team, it was seen that all the six PNRs were of tickets booked online by using two user identities, various phone numbers and different addresses.After collecting further details from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and by matching phone numbers, email address, IP addresses and also by searching the social media accounts registered on these phone numbers and email addresses, inquiry team was able to establish that these tickets were booked by one M M Khan.The Indian Railways said a case was registered at the RPF Post Wadala Road for indulging in illegal business of railway tickets against M M Khan.During the enquiry, it was revealed Khan, along with another person named Afsal Ahmed, were indulging in emergency quota fraud.The accused, M M Khan, was arrested, his premises were searched. He was further interrogated and both counter tatkal tickets and e-tickets were recovered from his custody, the Indian Railways said.Khan admitted with the help of Afzal Ahmed he has been committing emergency quota fraud through various means, it said."Afzal Ahmed has been made the second accused in the present matter. A warrant is being obtained from the court to arrest him and also to search his premises," it added."It is to further mention the accused has been produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class/Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and one day custody has been granted for further enquiry and search. A copy of report prepared by the railway officials has been sent to concerned police authorities for registering the case under the Indian Penal Code," the Indian Railways said.