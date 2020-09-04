Two Held for Making Fake Marksheets, Certificates of Different Universities in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two persons were arrested for allegedly making fake marksheets and certificates of different universities and education boards nationwide, police said on Friday. They were charging Rs 2000-15000 for these fake documents, an official said.

Unit II of the Crime Branch sent a dummy customer and a deal was set after which the accused Munawar Ahmed Sayeed (34) and Hasmuddin Khairuddin Shah (33) were held from Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday, he said. They have been charged with cheating and other offences and have been remanded in police custody till Monday, he added.

