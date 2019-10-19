Two Held for Making Threat Calls to DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Over Action Against Sex Rackets
Swati Maliwal and her family members received several threatening calls and audio recordings from some spa owners after which she wrote a letter to Delhi Police seeking urgent action in the matter.
File photo of DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
New Delhi: Two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, police said on Saturday.
According to the DCW, Maliwal had being receiving threat calls over her action against sex rackets allegedly operating in several spa centres across Delhi.
Maliwal and her family members received several threatening calls and audio recordings from some spa owners, following which she wrote a letter to the Delhi Police on September 20 seeking urgent action in the matter, the DCW said.
Police said Maliwal lodged a complaint alleging that she received threat calls from some unknown spa owners.
During investigation, two persons were identified with the help of technical surveillance and later arrested by Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.
