Two Held For Raping Minor After Inviting Her To Patna Hotel

The Bihar Police have arrested two people who are accused of gangraping a minor in a hotel in Patna. The incident took place on Wednesday at a room in a hotel located in Indrapuri road under the limits of Patliputra police station of the district. The duo had befriended the girl through Facebook. The men had invited her to a hotel and raped her.

The accused have been identified as Ramzan (20) and Parvez (22). According to the police, the girl is 17 years old. She had called the police station from the hotel and told the officials about the incident. The police reached the hotel and arrested both the accused.

On the statement of the victim, a case was registered against both men under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Patna ASP Swarn Prabhat said that a medical test of the GIRL will be conducted soon and her statement will be recorded in the court. “Both the accused became friends with the victim girl through social media. Gradually, they became close to each other. They had invited her to a hotel to meet her. They raped her after which the girl called the police station,” he said.

The family members of the girl were worried after they were unable to locate her. The cops called her family members to the police station who took her back home.

Prabhat said that they are investigating the matter in detail. The police will also question the hotel staff.

