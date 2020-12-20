News18 Logo

Two Held for Raping Minor Girl in UP's Balrampur

However, the girl managed to escape and informed her family members after returning home, they said. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that both have been arrested and jailed.

Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Utraula Police Station area, an official said on Sunday. According to the victim's mother, the accused took away her daughter on Thursday evening after luring her. They then raped her, police said.

