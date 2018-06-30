English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Held for Running Fake Aadhaar Card Racket in Delhi, Sold Counterfeits for Rs 500
The police also recovered fake rubber stamp of the district magistrate (east), fake affidavits, 52 fully prepared fake plastic Aadhaar cards in name of different persons and 461 Aadhaar cards from their possession.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly running a fake Aadhaar card racket in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area on Friday.
The police also recovered fake rubber stamp of the district magistrate (east), fake affidavits, 52 fully prepared fake plastic Aadhaar cards in name of different persons and 461 Aadhaar cards from their possession, a police officer said.
The accused were identified as Vikash Kumar (27) and Sushil Kumar (25).
Acting on a tip-off received on June 26, a special team was formed, the officer said, adding that a decoy customer was sent to their shop.
During interrogation, Vikash Kumar revealed that he had started his own shop in 2013 which dealt with photostat, scanning and making Aadhaar cards, he said.
The duo used to charge Rs 400 to Rs 500 per Aadhaar card from the customers, the officer added.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
