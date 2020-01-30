Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Held for Selling Crow Meat to Chicken Stalls in Rameswaram

The killing of crows came to light when pilgrims at the temple town noticed the birds dying after feeding on the rice offered by them in memory of their forefathers and alerted the officials.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Held for Selling Crow Meat to Chicken Stalls in Rameswaram
Image for representation.

Rameswaram: Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing crows and selling their meat to chicken stalls here, forest officials said.

Around 150 dead birds were seized from them, they said. The killing of crows came to light when pilgrims at the temple town noticed the birds dying after feeding on the rice offered by them in memory of their forefathers and alerted the officials.

The officials conducted an enquiry and found that the birds died after consuming liquor-laced food offered by the poachers, who sold their meat to chicken stalls.

These stalls mix the crow meat with that of chicken before selling it to roadside eateries, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram