Two Held for Selling Crow Meat to Chicken Stalls in Rameswaram
The killing of crows came to light when pilgrims at the temple town noticed the birds dying after feeding on the rice offered by them in memory of their forefathers and alerted the officials.
Image for representation.
Rameswaram: Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing crows and selling their meat to chicken stalls here, forest officials said.
Around 150 dead birds were seized from them, they said. The killing of crows came to light when pilgrims at the temple town noticed the birds dying after feeding on the rice offered by them in memory of their forefathers and alerted the officials.
The officials conducted an enquiry and found that the birds died after consuming liquor-laced food offered by the poachers, who sold their meat to chicken stalls.
These stalls mix the crow meat with that of chicken before selling it to roadside eateries, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh
- Fast & Furious 9: Here are the Best Reactions to John Cena's First Look Poster
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Walk Ban? Airlines Ground Comedian Kunal Kamra and Twitter's Imagination Takes Off
- Indian Railways to Use Facial Recognition Despite Backlash Due to Privacy Concerns