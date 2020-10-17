Two Held For Setting Activist On Fire In Goa

Panaji: Two men were arrested from Maharashtra for allegedly setting a local activist on fire at a village near Panaji in Goa, police said on Saturday. With the help of Maharashtra police, Mapusa residents Shrikant Badigar and Prashant Laxman Dabholkar were nabbed from Talere village in Sindhudurg taluka of the neighbouring state on Friday night, a Goa police spokesperson said.

The accused had allegedly set local activist Vilas Methar on fire at Torda village on Wednesday night, following which he died during treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital the next day. The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the police. “Goa Police has done a commendable job by tracing the suspect in Porvorim murder case, and apprehending them through swift action in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Police action will continue till mastermind behind the murder is identified and brought to justice,” Sawant tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor