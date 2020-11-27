News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Two Held for Smuggling Food Grains Worth Over Rs 17 Lakh in Maharashtra

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The consignment, valued at over Rs 17.45 lakh, was being taken out illegally to Gujarat for sale in the black market and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling food grains worth over Rs 17 lakh out of Maharashtra for sale in the black markets of Gujarat, police said on Friday. The Kashimira police intercepted a truck on the Mumbai-Gujarat Highway in the early hours of Wednesday and found over 5,050 kg of rice and 3,450 kg of wheat meant for a PDS scheme in the state, PRO of MBVV police Tukaram Tatkar said.

The consignment, valued at over Rs 17.45 lakh, was being taken out illegally to Gujarat for sale in the black market, the official said. An offence under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered and two occupants of the truck have been arrested, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...