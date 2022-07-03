CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Held for Staying Under False Names in Goa Hotel Where Rebel Maha MLAs Were Camping
Two Held for Staying Under False Names in Goa Hotel Where Rebel Maha MLAs Were Camping

Police said that the woman is affiliated to a political party without disclosing the accused’s names. (Representational pic: News18)

The duo stayed in the hotel for a day under false names and have been arrested for impersonation, said inspector Suraj Gawas of Panaji police

Goa Police on Saturday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly assuming false identities and checking into a starred hotel at Dona Paula in the state where the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra were staying, an official said.

The woman is affiliated to a political party, he said, without disclosing the accused’s names.

The duo stayed in the hotel for a day under false names and have been arrested for impersonation, said inspector Suraj Gawas of Panaji police.

Police had thrown a tight security ring around the hotel after some 50 MLAs supporting rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde checked in on June 29. Even mediapersons were not allowed inside.

The MLAs left for Mumbai on Saturday evening after Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister two days ago.

first published:July 03, 2022, 08:21 IST