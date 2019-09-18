Take the pledge to vote

Two Held for Theft of Stray Cattle for Slaughter in Maharashtra's Thane District

Several cases were earlier registered against the duo at police stations in Turbhe, Panvel, Khandeshwar (in Navi Mumbai) and Kasa (Palghar) under Indian Penal Code Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention), and the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsAct.

PTI

September 18, 2019
Two Held for Theft of Stray Cattle for Slaughter in Maharashtra's Thane District
Representative Image.
Thane: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing stray cattle for the purpose of slaughter in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

While probing some cases of property theft, the police on Sunday came across the accused, Asif alias Munna Khayyum Qureshi (29), who owned a mutton shop, and Momin alias Finna Pida Hussain Qureshi (23), who worked at his outlet.

Following a probe, the two were arrested on Tuesday, senior police inspector Pradeep Bhanushali said.

Explaining their modus operandi, Bhanushali said they used to hire a tempo while promising to pay the driver more than the normal fare.

En-route, they would catch hold of stray cattle, inject them some tranquilizer and then dump the animals in the vehicle to carry them for slaughtering, he said.

Several cases were earlier registered against the duo at police stations in Turbhe, Panvel, Khandeshwar (in Navi Mumbai) and Kasa (Palghar) under Indian Penal Code Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention), and the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsAct, he said.

Police earlier received several complaints of such thefts in the district and surrounding areas, he said. Search was on for the duo's other accomplices who were also involved in similar offences, he said

