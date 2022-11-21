CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Held from Jharkhand for Duping Mumbaikar with Fake Power Bill, Supply Disruption Message

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 20:20 IST

Mumbai, India

A probe began after a person approached the city police's cyber cell in BKC saying Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account.(Representational photo: Shutterstock)

Two persons were nabbed from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people after threatening them with electricity supply disruption over unpaid bills

Two persons were nabbed from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people after threatening them with electricity supply disruption over unpaid bills, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

A probe began after a person approached the city police’s cyber cell in BKC saying Rs 55,000 was debited from his bank account after he got a call about his electricity supply being disconnected over unpaid bills and the accused asked him to deposit Rs 10 in a given link, the official said.

“Incidentally, at the time, a Mumbai police team was already in Jharkhand. In tandem with the local police, two persons were nabbed from Ranchi there. We seized six mobile phones and 10 SIM cards from them. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions," he added.

first published:November 21, 2022, 20:20 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 20:20 IST