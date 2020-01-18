'We Worship Minor Girls as Goddesses': Delhi Court Holds Two Guilty in 2013 Gudiya Rape Case

New Delhi: Seven years after the horrific gangrape of a 5-year-old girl in Delhi, the two accused have been held guilty by Karkardooma court under sections of attempt to murder, rape and kidnapping. The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.

"In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess," Delhi court said while convicting the two accused, adding that the child, who was just 5-years-old, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. the court said that the 'collective conscience of the society was shaken' after the horrific case.

In April 2013, the minor girl was gangraped and brutalised by two men, Manoj Shah and Pradeep. The case, which happened few months after the Nirbhaya case, came to be known as Gudiya rape case. The assault left the girl, now 9-years-old, with a perineal tear and had to undergo six surgeries.

(More details awaited)

