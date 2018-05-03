English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two held in Connection with Latvian Tourist's Rape, Murder in Kerala
The two accused, Umesh and Udayan, are drug peddlers. The entire investigation was conducted on circumstantial evidence using scientific methods. Efforts are also on to ascertain if any more people are directly or indirectly involved in the case, he said.
The Centre's decision came in the wake of a nationwide outrage over rape and murder of a minor in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
Thiruvananthapuram: Two youth were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist, whose highly decomposed body was found from a mangrove forest near Kovalam on April 21, police said.
The two accused, Umesh and Udayan, are drug peddlers, they said. The entire investigation was conducted on circumstantial evidence using scientific methods, DGP Loknath Behara told reporters here. The accused have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.
The cremation of the woman will be held here later this evening and her ashes will be flown to her native place by her sister, police said.
A Special Investigation Team was formed by the police and a massive search launched to trace the woman.They had also announced a reward of Rs two lakh for anyone providing information about the missing woman.
The 33-year-old woman, who had come to Kerala for ayurvedic treatment for depression, had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14.
The police said the accused drugged her and took her to the forest area, where they sexually assaulted and murdered her. As per the investigation, the woman was killed on March 14, the same day she went missing.
Thiruvanthapuram Range IG, Manoj Abraham, who led the special investigation team, said the police have both circumstantial and scientific evidence.
DGP Loknath Behra lauded the investigation team for arresting the accused in 10 days. "An innocent woman has lost her life. This was extremely unfortunate and brutal. It should not happen to any woman. We have made a water tight case,” he said.
Both the accused have about 18 cases against them related to drugs and other anti-social activities, the cops said.
The case has also raised concerns about tourist security. The woman’s body was found in an area near the Kovalam beach. Police said they are reviewing the situation as the Kovalam beach area is not covered by security cameras.
Also Watch
The two accused, Umesh and Udayan, are drug peddlers, they said. The entire investigation was conducted on circumstantial evidence using scientific methods, DGP Loknath Behara told reporters here. The accused have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.
The cremation of the woman will be held here later this evening and her ashes will be flown to her native place by her sister, police said.
A Special Investigation Team was formed by the police and a massive search launched to trace the woman.They had also announced a reward of Rs two lakh for anyone providing information about the missing woman.
The 33-year-old woman, who had come to Kerala for ayurvedic treatment for depression, had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14.
The police said the accused drugged her and took her to the forest area, where they sexually assaulted and murdered her. As per the investigation, the woman was killed on March 14, the same day she went missing.
Thiruvanthapuram Range IG, Manoj Abraham, who led the special investigation team, said the police have both circumstantial and scientific evidence.
DGP Loknath Behra lauded the investigation team for arresting the accused in 10 days. "An innocent woman has lost her life. This was extremely unfortunate and brutal. It should not happen to any woman. We have made a water tight case,” he said.
Both the accused have about 18 cases against them related to drugs and other anti-social activities, the cops said.
The case has also raised concerns about tourist security. The woman’s body was found in an area near the Kovalam beach. Police said they are reviewing the situation as the Kovalam beach area is not covered by security cameras.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery