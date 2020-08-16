Two Held in Connection With US Student's Death after Father Claims She Was Heckled by 2 Men

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a US student Sudiksha Bhati who died in a road accident on August 10.

While the police maintained that the girl had lost her life in an 'accident', her father Jitendra Bhati maintain that she was heckled by two men on a motorcycle who were following her and her uncle.

As public pressure mounted, the police began investigations and checked out more than 10,000 Bullet motorcycles that were registered in the area.

It was found that one motorcycle in the area had not only been modified after the incident but also repainted.

The, youths who owned the two-wheeler, denied that they heckled Sudiksha but said that the accident took place because of a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

SSP Santosh Singh said that the details of the case would be divulged alter but still maintained that this was not a case of eve-teasing.

Sudiksha Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, was studying in Babson College in Massachusetts. She had returned to India in June.