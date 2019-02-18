English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Held in Connection With Youth Cong Workers' Murder in Kerala
Congress had alleged that CPI(M) activists were behind the killing, however, police said that the identity of the attackers was yet to the confirmed.
Two Congress leaders were hacked to death in Kasaragod district. While one died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital (Image: ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Two people were taken into custody on Monday in connection with the murder of two youth Congress workers in the northern district of Kasargod.
Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24) were hacked to death around 8 pm on Sunday, following which the local unit of the grand old party had called for a bandh in the district on Monday. Congress had alleged that CPI(M) activists were behind the killing, however, police said that the identity of the attackers was yet to the confirmed.
Meanwhile, thousands gathered in the district to bid adieu to the deceased. The two friends were cremated next to each other.
According to some reports, the two workers were returning home after attending a local function when they were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) and expressed his strong protest against the double murder.
"The CPI(M) is trying to destroy the Congress party using the party goons. The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," Chennithala told media persons.
He also tweeted a picture of the deceased's home, saying that they were the only hope for their family.
Condemning the incident, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was unfortunate and that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The CM also said that he has directed the DGP to arrest all the culprits at the earliest.
Kripesh(19) was the lone breadwinner of this one roomed shelter. #CPM, by the might of sword has extinguished the hope and tomorrow of this family. Words fail before this inconsolable family#CPMTerror pic.twitter.com/Y0tfk9FnU4— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) February 18, 2019
Condemning the incident, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was unfortunate and that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The CM also said that he has directed the DGP to arrest all the culprits at the earliest.
